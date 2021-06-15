Chrissy Teigen Apologizes Again for ‘Awful’ Resurfaced Tweets: ‘I Was a Troll, Full Stop’
Chrissy Teigen posted a lengthy apology to her Instagram on Monday (June 14). Teigen opened up about her past Twitter posts where she cyberbullied Courtney Stodden and other celebrities.
In her posts, she asked for forgiveness and acknowledged she was, “a troll, full stop.” Chrissy stated that instead of her insults her victims deserved, “…empathy, kindness, understanding, and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor.”
Chrissy says she’s “grown up a lot, had a lot of therapy,” and now understands her trolling was a projection of her own insecurities.
Stodden is open to the idea of giving Chrissy a second chance if she’s sincere, and there are many people who wonder if she is, Chrissy, on the other hand, has lost endorsements with Bloomingdales, Macy’s, and Target but insists she’s changed, only time will tell.