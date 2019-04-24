Could “Avengers: Endgame” Make $1 Billion This Weekend?

It’s practically a given that “Avengers: Endgame” is going the break the all-time record for biggest opening weekend ever.  A record set by “Avengers: Infinity War”, by the way.

But some people actually think it could take in $1 BILLION worldwide.  Which seems INSANE . . . but it’s not as out-of-reach as you might think.

Last year, “Infinity War” opened with $257.6 million in the U.S., and $640 million internationally.  That’s just shy of $900 million.

“Endgame” should beat both of those totals.  But by a combined $100 million?  I guess we’ll find out soon enough.

(The Wrap)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Camilla Cabello to be the next Cinderalla Matt McKay Statement “Avengers: Endgame” Is Already Setting Ticket Sales Records 15 Shocking and Unexpected Celebrity Facts Kim Kardashian is Studying to be a Lawyer Three Foods That Can Keep You Up at Night