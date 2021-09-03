Dentist Offers A Free Teeth Cleaning If You Can Beat Him At Smash Bros.
A Massachusetts dentist is looking for some new customers – and some new challengers.
Dr. Tej A. Shah of Zen Family Dental has launched a new promotion – he’ll clean your teeth for free, if you can defeat him in a game of Smash Bros.
Dr. Shah has a Nintendo Switch and a copy of Smash Bros. Ultimate right there in the lobby – and he’s willing to take on challengers anytime during regular office hours.
The only catch? If you lose, you must post your defeat on social media.
Dr. Shah isn’t just a Smash fan – he also has Zelda and Final Fantasy-themed examination rooms.