Did Kanye DOX Drake’s Home Address?
This sudden feud between Kanye West and Drake continues to evolve.
After appearing to tell Drake he’ll “never recover” following his verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal,” Kanye West made his next move in the early hours of Monday morning (August 23) by posting Drizzy’s home address on his Instagram account.
A screenshot showed Drake’s Toronto house number and street name via Apple, along with its location on the map. Kanye has since removed the post, but it wasn’t quick enough for many of his 7.3 million followers not to notice.
Drake’s response on his Instagram story is full Lex Luthor —
Ye cannot seem to phase the 6 God 🙏