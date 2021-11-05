Dwayne Johnson Will No Longer Use Real Guns in Projects
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Dwayne Johnson attends the 2018 LA Family Housing Awards at The Lot in West Hollywood on April 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Dwayne Johnson has vowed to no longer use real guns in any further productions after the tragic shooting on the set of the upcoming film Rust.
We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post-production, said the film star during the premiere of his upcoming film Red Notice.
He went on to say that cost to make that happen won’t matter as long as everyone is safe.