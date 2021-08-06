Ed Sheeran To Headline NFL’s Kickoff Concert
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran is headlining the Kick-Off Concert to the NFL season. The pre-game concert is in Florida on September 9 at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa. The full performance will be on NFL.com and portions of his performance will air on NBC and the NFL network. Do you think Ed Sheeran’s music fits the energy of the kick-off to the NFL season?