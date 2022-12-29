Ex-Business Manager Is Trying To Locate Kanye West

Thomas St. John claims that he has been trying to locate Kanye West to serve him papers in a new lawsuit he has filed against him. St. John is suing Kanye for $4.5 million and can’t move forward with the suit until Kanye gets served. The two of them severed their business relationship last year in January after Kanye yelled at St. John. What celebrity takes the crown as the most talked about celebrity online in 2022?