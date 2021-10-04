Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Go Down
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are suffered (and at the time of this post, are STILL suffering) outages.
All three sites had to make the announcement on their competitor site, Twitter.
In a statement Facebook wrote, we’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.
Twitter had fun at the expense of the three Mark Zuckerberg apps creating memes showing people running back to Twitter in droves.
Twitter wrote, hello literally everyone.
Another person wrote, today is the day that all of us who kept their blogs running are once again the rulers of the internet. Welcome back my children.