Feel Goods “The Diploma”

Imagine getting your High School Diploma and it says “only met the MINIMUM requirements to graduate”
Billy Ray Macon Sr. graduated from Anchorage High School way back in 1961. But they put a stamp on his diploma that said he only met the MINIMUM requirements to graduate. However, his granddaughter just fixed it by surprising him with a NEW diploma for his 80th birthday. She got in touch with the high school, and the current principal put together a small graduation ceremony just for him.
