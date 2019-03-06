Five Random Facts for Wednesday

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. In tennis, you don’t have to hit the ball over the net . . . you can hit it around the net and it’s legal, even if the ball is lower than the top of the net in the process.

2. The Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty were both built by the same French architect . . . Gustave Eiffel.

3. Texas is the only state where the legislature voted for an official state hashtag. They creatively picked . . . #Texas.

4. Only three movies have won all of the “Big Five” Oscars for Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, and either Best Adapted or Original Screenplay.

They are “The Silence of the Lambs”, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, and a Clark Gable romantic comedy called “It Happened One Night”.

5. The Whoopee Cushion was invented in the 1920s at a rubber factory in Toronto, when employees were messing around with scrap rubber.

(Medium / Wikipedia / Texas.gov / Wikipedia / Wikipedia)