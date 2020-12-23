Free Lyft Rides

Woman wearing a protective surgical mask and using a smartphone on the city street
Lyft is offering up Free and or discounted rates for people who use the service to get the Covid 19 vaccine. Lyft co-founder and president, John Zimmer explained to Forbs.com. “Making sure people can get to vaccination sites when they need to is mission-critical to beating this virus, This is an opportunity to use our collective strength to mobilize on a massive scale and serve our communities.
