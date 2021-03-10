      Weather Alert

Grammy Performances on Sunday.

Mar 10, 2021 @ 3:52pm
Vintage gold gramophone in the design of the information related to the retro music

The Grammy performances this year are big!  Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, BTS, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift to name a few.  Also,  Maren Morris and contemporary hitmaker John Mayer are coming together for a collaboration at the Grammy Awards. Both artists shared a photo of them together backstage at the L.A. Convention Center with the caption “We’ll see you at the Grammys”.  The Grammy Awards will air Sunday, March 14, on CBS.

 

