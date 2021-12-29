Harry Styles Introduces Girlfriend Olivia Wilde To His Mom As Marriage Rumors Swirl
According to The Sun, Harry Styles has introduced his girlfriend Olivia Wilde to his mother, Anne.
Fans are taking this as a major step in Styles’s relationship with the director/actress and suspect they could marry in 2022.
“It’s really exciting for them – and for Harry, it’s the most serious he has ever really been about somebody,” the source told The Sun.
The outlet reports that the singer has become close with Wilde’s children, Otis and Daisy, who she shares with ex-husband, actor Jason Sudeikis.
Wilde recently told Vogue that while she’s tempted to correct false narratives surrounding her relationship, but “I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you.”