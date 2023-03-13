Harry Styles Wins Impressive Award, But Not For His Music

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Harry Styles performs onstage at CBS RADIO’s We Can Survive 2017 at The Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)

Harry Styles is about to add another trophy to his ever-growing collection.

The “As It Was” singer has been given the title of world’s most attractive smile, according to leading dentists, The Mirror reports.

His pearly whites won the first Dentakay Smile of the Year Award — and it was a close competition! Other frontrunners were boxer and internet personality KSI, Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, but he ultimately prevailed in the male category.

Dr. Gülay Akay, founder of the Dentakay dental clinic, opened up about what exactly qualifies someone to have an award-winning smile like Harry’s. “The positive effect of a beautiful smile on people in their social and professional life is indisputable. An attractive smile is an important tool to impress people. When a beautiful face is complemented by an attractive smile, facial harmony is achieved,” Akay said.

What is the first thing that you notice when you meet someone new?