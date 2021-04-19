Has Demi Lovato officially lost it
Demi Lovato Goes Off On L.A. Fro-Yo Store For Being “Diet Culture Vultures”. Over the weekend Demi Lovato tweeted about a fro-yo shop by the name of “The Bigg Chill” which had “diet” options front and center as you walked in the shop. “Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” tweeted Demi. “Do better.” Many were confused as to why Demi was so upset and The Bigg Chill reached out to Demi via DM which explained the “diet” options were for those who suffer from diabetes, Celiac disease, vegans, and others who may want diet options.