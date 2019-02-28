I haven’t laughed this hard in a LONG time: Kristen & Dax on Ellen NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Host Kristen Bell arrives at the 2012 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) WATCH. THIS. IF. YOU. WANT. TO. LAUGH! (and possibly cry from laughing. I did) SHARE RELATED CONTENT Is T. Swift hinting at her new album?? P!nk IS the Greatest Show(wo)man Tristan Thompson is truly an idiot Best Rom-Com EVER reunion My favorite GRAMMYs performance Nebraska is coming to PRIMETIME Network TV!