IHOP’s New Menu will have you feeling nice
IHOP has just announced that select locations across the nation will have a beer, wine, and champagne available for purchase. “Bubbles, Wine, & Brew” menu will feature brands like Barefoot, Bud Light, Blue Moon, and Corona. This new menu will launch in two locations in New Mexico this month, and it will launch in San Diego in September. Franchise owners have the choice of featuring this new ‘Boozy’ menu at their locations, which will require a liquor license and training for employees. Where is your favorite spot to do brunch at?