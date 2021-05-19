Influencers dating advice
Social Media Influencers are taking over. Thanks to stars like Kylie Jenner who is one of the highest-paid Influencers pulling in $986,000 per post. However, to what point would you accept advice from a social media influencer? Koko Beaute dropped dating advice on her Tik Tok and is now getting destroyed for it. She posted a video about what constitutes a great first date and it’s not being received very well by the TikTok community. Some have called her “high maintenance”. She said, “I do not accept a coffee or a walk as a possible date option. First of all, I’m not a dog that needs to be walked. Second, I have a Nespresso machine at home – works fabulous”. Koko Beaute said that she is fine with dinner as a first-date option.