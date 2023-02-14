It’s Valentine’s Day! Happy Valentine’s Day–how do you feel about it?
February 14, 2023 7:17AM CST
Valentine's Day Heart Shaped Cookies with red, white, and pink icing and messages of love.
Is it an over-hyped commercial holiday? Or a wonderful romantic holiday? If you are in a relationship, do you pressured to make it the perfect romantic day? If single–do you ignore it, find it depressing, or do something special for yourself? Do you feel about Valentine’s Day the way you feel about the holidays?