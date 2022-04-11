      Weather Alert

Jeff Dunham Comes To Nebraska State Fair

Apr 11, 2022 @ 5:37am

One of the top ventriloquists and comedians is coming to the Nebraska State Fair.

Jeff Dunham will perform on Friday, Sept. 2, as part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.  The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Dunham holds the Guinness Book of World Records record for Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour: his Spark of Insanity Tour racked up almost two million tickets across almost 400 venues worldwide.  Read more from our friends at 1011 News HERE.

