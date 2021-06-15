Joe Exotic Launching His Own Cannabis Line
Joe Exotic is still making money moves while behind bars. He’s launching his own cannabis line in conjunction with Tango Hotel Charlie Group, LLC and Cannaxxs LTD his brand will be called Joe Exotic Cannabis.
The deal was done with the help of Joe’s attorney Brad Small. Small says Joe’s brand will include CBD edibles and will be available at dispensaries in California, Colorado, and Oklahoma.
Joe has stated the reason for him getting into the cannabis business is because he wants to help those who would benefit from cannabis to relieve their pain.
Profits from Joe Exotic Cannabis will go toward tiger care.