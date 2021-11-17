John Mayer Responds To Taylor Swift Fan’s Nasty Message After ‘Red’ Rerelease: ‘Do You Really Hope That I Die?’
When Taylor Swift released her song and video for “All Too Well,” the song she remade from her 2012 Red Album, the extended version, and new video had Swifties upset at Jake Gyllenhaal and also another ex, John Mayer.
A Taylor fan, named Alondra, decided to DM John writing, “f__k yourself ugly bi__h i hope you choke on something,” she didn’t count on what would happen next.
John responded to Alondra replying, “Hi Alondra, it’s John. I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple of days, I decided to choose your message at random to reply to,” wrote John. “I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”
Alondra revealed that her comment was written because she was dared to by a friend and didn’t think Mayer would respond. She was wrong. Luckily, John forgave her.