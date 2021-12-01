Kanye West Breaks Auction Records As His F-150 Raptor Gets Sold At $86,900!
Several of Kanye West’s vehicles were auctioned off in Cody, Wyoming where the rapper/fashion mogul owns a ranch.
Kanye made history selling his F-150 Raptor for over $85,000. The 2019 truck was one of seven vehicles that were sold at auction.
Harold Musser, the owner of the auction house, told TMZ the sale generated a staggering $434,780, and attracted 137,000 views and over 800 bids, making it their biggest ever auction.
Kanye is also selling his Wyoming ranch for $11 million and his Malibu home for $57 million.