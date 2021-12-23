Lincoln Family Gives Back During Their Own Trying Times
For a second year, The Stuhr’s, a Lincoln family is making sure families spending their holiday in the hospital have gifts for their children. They know what it is like to be extremely stressed and not be home for the holidays. Their 8-year-old son Keaton’s life has been going in and out of the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center for his rare disease. Keaton is now in hospice and his hospital visits are over, but his family still wanted to make a difference for families whose hospital visits are still happening. The Stuhr family puts out “giving trees” in the city to collect gifts for children in Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha. Thanks to our friends at 1011 News for the story – read the entire story HERE.