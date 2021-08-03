Lizzo & Chris Evans the tea is getting good
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white. Color version available.) Lizzo attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)
It is no secret how much Lizzo loves Chris Evans aka Capt. America. A fan commented we know you’re pregnant and we know it’s Chris Evans’ now spill the tea. Lizzo ‘confirmed’ saying we’re gonna have a little America. Chris, always a good sport, slid in Lizzo’s DMs and wrote, Hi. Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol. Chris asked her to promise they wouldn’t have a gender reveal party. We know Lizzo wants Chris but in the event that doesn’t work out, who do you think would make a cute couple with Lizzo?