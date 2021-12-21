Makeup Artist Shares Two Mistakes That Make Women Look Instantly Older

A makeup artist took to TikTok to share two common makeup mistakes she sees that make women look older.
She said extra-thick voluminous eyelashes and powder eyeshadow.
She said to reduce the volume and length of the eyelashes by 30% and swap out powder eyeshadow for a winged liner in a soft tone.
Well, some women in the comments did not appreciate her help.
One person wrote: “I’m over 50, I’ll wear whatever makes me smile. I spent way too many years caring about what others thought of me.”
Another person wrote: “see but you’re talking to us older ladies who know by now we only need to please ourselves with our decisions. If YOU feel good….wear it”
