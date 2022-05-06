      Weather Alert

Man’s Member Is Reattached After Being On Arm

May 6, 2022 @ 5:52am

A man who lost his penis due to a severe blood infection has had an artificial member surgically attached to his nether region — six years after it was designed by doctors.

“I feel like a real man again,” Malcolm MacDonald, 47, exclaimed in a new documentary detailing his extraordinary ordeal.  The documentary is titled, “The Man With A Penis On His Arm”.

The dad designed his dream penis with the help of surgeons and added an extra two inches to the manmade model — making it six inches in total.

