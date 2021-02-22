Meet the Country Version of Katy Perry [VIDEO]
In case you missed American Idol on Sunday night (February 21st) a country version of Katy Perry auditioned and the judges thought she had an uncanny resemblance to the new mom.
“Oh my gosh, I get that all the time,” 17-year-old Hannah Everhart exclaimed, “Maybe it’s the eyeballs…’cause we both got blue ones.”
Everhart, who is from Canton, Mississippi, sang “Wayfaring Stranger” which landed a little flat. She told judges that she had intended on singing “At Last” by Etta James and of course the judges gave her a chance to redeem herself with the classic song.
Perry began singing along with Hannah, who did better when singing the song which earned her three “yeses” from the Idol judges.