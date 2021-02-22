      Weather Alert

Meet the Country Version of Katy Perry [VIDEO]

Feb 22, 2021 @ 6:56am

In case you missed American Idol on Sunday night (February 21st) a country version of Katy Perry auditioned and the judges thought she had an uncanny resemblance to the new mom.

“Oh my gosh, I get that all the time,” 17-year-old Hannah Everhart exclaimed, “Maybe it’s the eyeballs…’cause we both got blue ones.”

Everhart, who is from Canton, Mississippi, sang “Wayfaring Stranger” which landed a little flat. She told judges that she had intended on singing “At Last” by Etta James and of course the judges gave her a chance to redeem herself with the classic song.

Perry began singing along with Hannah, who did better when singing the song which earned her three “yeses” from the Idol judges.

TAGS
American Idol D-Wayne
Contests
Cupid’s Cash
3 weeks ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
2 years ago