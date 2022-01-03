Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus Belt Impressive Duet Of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’
Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus showed that they are a force during their recent performance at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.
Miley introduced her “baby sister” to her the audience and then belted out her Godmother’s song, “Jolene.” Fans weighed in the performance calling it one of the best they’ve seen from Miley.
“This is probably the best that Miley has ever sounded. Her and her sisters’ harmonies are spot on,” one person commented on YouTube.
“Miley and Noah’s voices together are POWERFUL,” another fan wrote.