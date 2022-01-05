Miley Cyrus Unfollowed By Kim Kardashian After Teasing Pete Davidson About Romance

Page Six is reporting that Kim Kardashian has unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram following the singer’s New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson.
According to the outlet Kim began following Miley on December 10th and then unfollowed her.
Miley and Pete appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when Miley belted out a song for Pete, singing “It Show Have Been Me,” after their appearance Miley was said to go back to Pete’s condo.
Kim and Pete have been dating since Halloween 2021 when they were spotted holding hands at an amusement park.