Mom vs Frog Stand-Off

August 22, 2023 9:29AM CDT
Being a parent is hard, especially when things go bad because of YOU! This mom made sure to document the debacle so we can all feel better. Watch the frog vs mom stand-off happen below….

ORIGINAL VIDEO….

@brightsignslearning I am over 1 hour into a legit stand off. #frog #momlife #longnight #momsoftiktok #fyp #standoff ♬ original sound – brightsignslearning

UPDATE VIDEO….

@brightsignslearning UPDATE- Frog in the wall! #momlife #frog #standoff #rescue #momsoftiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – brightsignslearning

