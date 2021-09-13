MTV VMA Winners

The VMAs were back in person on Sunday night (September 12) marking the 40th anniversary of the marquee event. The ceremony opened up with Madonna, who performed “Life A Virgin” for the first VMAs in 1984. Although she didn’t perform, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo did and it showed as they trended on social media. So who here’s who took home moon men during Sunday’s VMAs: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
– Video of the Year Justin Bieber
– Artist of the Year Olivia Rodrigo “Drivers License”
– Song of the Year Olivia Rodrigo
– Best New Artist Olivia Rodrigo
– May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License” Push Performance Of The Year
– Best Collaboration Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
– Best Pop SongJustin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
– Best Hip Hop Song Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”
– Best Rock SongJohn Mayer – “Last Train Home”
– Best Alt Song Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”
– Best Latin SongBillie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
– Best R&B SonBruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” g
– Best K-Pop Song BTS – “Butter”
– Video For Good Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
– Best Group BTS
– Best DirectionLil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
– Best CinematographyBeyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
– Best Art Direction Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile
– Best Visual Effects Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Visual Effects by: Mathematic
– Best Choreography Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” Choreography by: Paul Roberts
– Best Editing Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” Editing by Troy Charbonnet