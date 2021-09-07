MTV VMA’s are Sunday

The MTV VMAs are set for September 12th and it wouldn’t be the VMAs if something unexpected didn’t happen when the artist/band were accepting their moon person award. Here are some of the most memorable acceptance speeches:
2002 – Eminem talked about his beef with Moby.
2002 – Michael Jackson thought he was receiving an award and came up to give a speech, but he wasn’t actually getting an award.
2009 – “I’mma let you finish” – Kanye during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist.
2011 – Bieber forgot to thank his girlfriend at the time, Selena Gomez.
2011 – Tyler, The Creator dropped several f-bombs.
2012 – Drake’s heartwarming speech to kids who have ever had to walk home alone.
2013 – Taylor Swift thanks Harry Styles for being an inspiration for her song.