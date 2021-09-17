Navy Vet gets a New Scooter

Fridays mean good vibe stories. Check out what happened to this Navy Vet on Tik Tok.
@patriotickenny@tiktok family came through with a $5,000 donation for Kenny’s scooter. Here’s his reaction. Grab your tissues. #fyp #fypシ #viral #veteran #senior
♬ Loving Strangers – Russian Red
♬ Loving Strangers – Russian Red
@patriotickenny79 year old disabled veteran, Kenny, calls his son to tell him about @tiktok getting him a scooter. 😭😭 #fyp #fypシ #viral #fypage #fypp #veteran
♬ Stories 2 – Danilo Stankovic
♬ Stories 2 – Danilo Stankovic