New ‘Pet Semetary’ Adds New Cast Members
Two new cast members have been added to the next adaptation of the Stephen King classic, Pet Semetary. Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas have been added to the cast of the film that will air on Paramount Plus. Paramount had done two other versions in 1989 and 2019 that was seen in theaters. Besides working on Pet Semetary, Mathis can also be seen in the Russell Crowe film, The Georgetown Project. If the name Henry Thomas sounds familiar to you it’s because it’s the same Henry Thomas that we all came to love in the film E.T. As far as when this new version of Pet Semetary will premiere, that hasn’t been revealed yet. What do you remember most about the movie Pet Semetary?