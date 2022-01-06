New Tik Tok Viral Dance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Celine Dion attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Thanks to Tik Tok we are jamming out to hits that take us back. The newest craze is “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” from Celine Dion. The song was released in 1996 but it is rising in popularity in 2022. Here is one example of the dance/lip-sync. If you have done this, we would love to see it!