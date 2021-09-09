NFL Blasted on Twitter Over Ed Sheeran Merch Nobody Asked For
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Football fans have taken to Twitter to blast the NFL over a merchandising collaboration.
Ed Sheeran is set to kick off the NFL season and the NFL has put out Ed Sheeran/NFL merchandise.
It is a hat, shirt and jacket in honor of Ed.
Someone wrote, I need the people willing to spend $249.99 on an Ed Sheeran 2021 NFL season kickoff jacket to show themselves so I know never to be in their presence.
Someone else wrote, if you buy this you’re a fed.
Another commenter, why does Ed Sheeran need NFL merch? Who is purchasing it? I must have answers, I won’t be able to sleep tonight.