Nick Cannon Speaks on Having More Kids
If there’s one thing we know for certain, Nick Cannon is a baby-making machine.
As he prepares to become a father to his eighth child, Nick is talking about whether or not he’ll have more children in the future.
“I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” says Cannon.
Nick did go on to say that he will give as much of his energy and time to his kids and that he “sees his kids each time he closes his eyes.”
On Valentine’s Day, he released a song dedicated to his Ex, Mariah Carey.
Many fans believe he wants to focus on getting her back.