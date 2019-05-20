Proof that FUNNY guys get the girl…

SANTA MONICA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Scarlett Johansson, Female Movie Star of 2018, poses in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged! WHAT?!

Well, I guess they HAVE been dating for 2 years… so it makes sense in normal people lives! I wish them well. (This will be her 3rd marriage, and don’t forget she has a little girl!)

And let’s be honest, she is pretty much a gorgeous flawless human. He would have NO chance with her, if it wasn’t for his sense of humor… FUNNY guys are always gonna get the girl!! Especially as that girl gets older and turns into a women 😉