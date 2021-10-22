Recipes with JDub

I love sharing quick recipes to impress guests. This is one of those recipes that can be used to complement other food items or great on its own. I’ve used this as an alternative for pico on tacos, on salads, and just with tortilla chips. Enjoy!
JDub’s Black bean, corn, avocado dip.
1 Can of Sweet Corn.
1 Can of black beans.
1 Bunch of cilantro.
1 Shallot.
1 Lime.
2 Avocados
1 TBL spoon of Olive Oil.
Salt and Pepper for taste.
