RIAA: Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’ Bumped to 4x Platinum

Thanks to a push from his Grammy performance, Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” is now 4x platinum.
The Kanye-produced track received the RIAA certification boost on Friday, April 1st. “Industry Baby” has sold four million copies and is tied with “Montero (Call Me By My Name)
Topping the list of Lil Nas X songs is “Panini” with six million album-equivalent copies sole and “Old Town Road,” at 16x platinum.
In total, Lil Nas X has sold 28 million digital singles to date. For Jack Harlow, who is featured on “Industry Baby,” the song is his second-highest-ranking song after “What’s Poppin.”