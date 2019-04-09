Ryan Seacrest Missed His First Episode of “American Idol” Last Night

We’re on Season 17 of “American Idol”, and something happened last night that’s NEVER happened before:  RYAN SEACREST didn’t host.  He got sick and had to be replaced by BOBBY BONES, who’s been serving as in-house mentor.

The episode was actually taped weeks ago.

Bobby started the show by saying, “Welcome to ‘American Idol’.  Now, I am not Ryan Seacrest.  I am Bobby Bones.  Sadly, Ryan is sick and I look most like him so they asked me to fill his shoes tonight.  Ryan, love you, buddy, hope you get better.”

Ryan also sent Bobby a pair of Jordans as a thank you for filling those shoes.

