Score FREE Chipotle

Chipotle Is Giving Out Free Food This Week When You Play Their Trivia Game. The restaurant chain is giving out 50,000 BOGO deals if you can answer 10 of their Chipotle trivia questions correctly. All you have to do is be one of the first people to play each day and of course answer correctly. If you aren’t one of the first players but you still answer all the questions correctly, you’ll be automatically entered to win a $500 Chipotle gift card. The five-day contest started today at www.chipotleiq.com and continues through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 7.