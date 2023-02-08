Scream in 3D

For First Time The Scream franchise is taking the next movie up a notch by announcing that Scream 6 will be in 3D for the first time ever. The only original character from the franchise that will be returning is Courtney Cox after Neve Campbell decided to leave the franchise over salary disputes. The trailer for the new movie will be shown during the Super Bowl, but it is already available online to stream. Scream VI will be released on March 10th. Which movie was the best to view in 3D? Why?