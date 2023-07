LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

It’s no secret that Selena Gomez is a bestie of global icon, Taylor Swift, but it sounds like Selena’s little sister, Gracie, may actually be a bigger fan of Taylor than Selena.

Check out this video from Selena Gomez, proving the point.

Of course we’re also hearing that Selena Gomez might actually be dating again, and while nothing is confirmed, all I can say to those is… “Yes chef, thank you chef.”