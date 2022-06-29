Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour – Set List Revealed for ‘Wonder: The World Tour’ Shows

Shawn Mendes started his Wonder: The World Tour in Portland, Oregon. Here’s the setlist.
The tour began at the Moda Center on June 27 and has 86 more stops. Shawn will tour the U.S. and Canada until October.
He’ll then take more than seven months off before returning to Europe on May 31, 2023. Here is Shawn’s incredible setlist:
1. Wonder
2. When You’re Gone
3. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
4. Call My Friends
5. Senorita
6. Treat You Better
7. Monster
8. Mercy
9. Look Up at the Stars
10. Teach Me How to Love
11. Lost in Japan
12. Why
13. Stitches
14. Can’t Imagine
15. Song for No One
16. Dream
17. Ruin
18. 305
19. Message in a Bottle (The Police cover)
20. If I Can’t Have You
21. It’ll Be Okay