Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour – Set List Revealed for ‘Wonder: The World Tour’ Shows

Jun 29, 2022 @ 4:19pm

Shawn Mendes started his Wonder: The World Tour in Portland, Oregon. Here’s the setlist.

The tour began at the Moda Center on June 27 and has 86 more stops. Shawn will tour the U.S. and Canada until October.

He’ll then take more than seven months off before returning to Europe on May 31, 2023. Here is Shawn’s incredible setlist:

1. Wonder

2. When You’re Gone

3. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

4. Call My Friends

5. Senorita

6. Treat You Better

7. Monster

8. Mercy

9. Look Up at the Stars

10. Teach Me How to Love

11. Lost in Japan

12. Why

13. Stitches

14. Can’t Imagine

15. Song for No One

16. Dream

17. Ruin

18. 305

19. Message in a Bottle (The Police cover)

20. If I Can’t Have You

21. It’ll Be Okay

