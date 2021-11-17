Snakes & Scorpions On The Planes
so many airplanes are in line on the runway waiting for take off
If you are considering air travel for the holidays and you are deathly afraid of snakes & scorpions, you may want to consider driving. Major airlines had to house their planes in the Mojave Desert, at the start of the pandemic, but with air travel reaching pre-pandemic flights, those planes need to come out of retirement. Those planes have been overtaken by rattlesnakes & scorpions and moth balls are not fixing the issue. With Thanksgiving next week, the race is on to get them out in time, but what if they can’t find them all? Read more HERE.