Taylor Swift is going to make History with her Re-recorded Albums
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Album - Pop/Rock award for 'Lover' onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
Taylor Swift is on the verge of making country music history by re-recording her first 6 albums.
Taylor will be on Billboard’s country-only rankings because four of the 6 albums she is re-recording will be classified as ‘country’ and be eligible to re-enter the country music charts.
To further emphasize the country greatness Swift is headed to is that she has three more country albums coming including her re-recorded ‘Red’ album.
Swift is projected to have over a hundred hits on the country music charts.
The only country music artists to accomplish having a hundred hits on the country music charts are Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Johnny Cash, and Reba McEntire.