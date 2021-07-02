The Unvaccinated Will Pay More for Cruises
Cruise ship framed during the navigation; 3D render.
If you plan to go on a cruise and you’re not vaccinated, make sure you have your wallet in tow.
Starting in August, if you want to take a cruise on Royal Caribbean, those leaving from Florida will shell out more money for extra insurance.
According to the company, unvaccinated passengers will have to carry a $25,000 minimum travel insurance policy for medical expenses, plus an additional $50,000 policy in case of quarantine and evacuation.
Experts say the cruise industry is changing its policies often so if you want to plan a cruise you need to stay on top of the policies.