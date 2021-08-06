The Weeknd Hits the Dancefloor With ‘Take My Breath,’ New Song and Video
The Weeknd has hit the dancefloor with “Take My Breath,” which ushers in a “new dawn” for the Canadian singer.
“Take My Breath” has a disco feel, both sonically and visually as the new video has a lot of strobe lighting calling for a warning for epileptics who may watch the video.
The cinematic visual was directed by Cliqua and was first mentioned during The Weeknd’s acceptance speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May.
“Take My Breath” is the first new music from The Weeknd since his March 2020 release of “After Hours” which featured “Blinding Lights,” the song was the only song to stay within the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 for a year.